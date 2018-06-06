Rudy Giuliani says Kim Jong Un begged for summit with Trump "on His Hands and Knees" - report

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that after the president canceled the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month, Kim got "on his hands and knees and begged" to restore it, according to the Wall Street Journal. Giuliani's comments came during a Globes capital market conference in Israel.

"Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in," he said, according to the Journal.

Mr. Giuliani also expressed pessimism about denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. While he thinks the North does want to denuclearize, "they do want probably much too long a timetable for that," he said in Tel Aviv.

At the same conference, Giuliani accused special counsel Robert Mueller's team of trying to frame Mr. Trump, claiming that Mueller's team includes "13 highly partisan Democrats ... (who) are trying very very hard to frame him to get him in trouble when he hasn't done anything wrong."

