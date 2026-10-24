Rubio calls on Cubans seeking "positive change" to work with CIA: "Now is the time"

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Cubans seeking "positive change" to work with the CIA, the latest ploy in the growing efforts from the Trump administration to remove Cuba's communist regime from power.

"To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time," Rubio wrote Friday on X. "The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA."

Shortly afterward, the CIA reposted Rubio's message and a similar call in Spanish for Cubans to work with the agency. A video was posted alongside the message showing the steps needed to contact the intelligence agency.

A strict U.S. embargo and sanctions seeking to put pressure on Cuba's communist government have led to prices of basic goods skyrocketing and decreased access to medical care for its citizens. Cubans reported waiting in bread lines for hours and others reported lining up to see a doctor.

A woman and a man walk past graffiti with the colors of the Cuban flag in Havana, Cuba. Ricardo Arduengo / REUTERS

Last week, the U.S. government announced additional economic sanctions on Cuba's state-run bank, saying the institution had ties to Iran.

President Trump said on Friday during a campaign rally in South Florida that "we'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran." He was referring to the U.S. Navy warships deployed near the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr. Trump added: "Those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands, and then we're going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal."

Cuba's government has pushed back, with Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla responding Friday on X, saying: "We reject any threats stemming from U.S. ambitions toward Cuba."

Rodriguez Parrilla added: "Our shores are lined with beautiful beaches, but they are also rugged and inhospitable to those who arrive with hostile intentions and a desire for domination."