Most Rev. Michael Curry gives stirring royal wedding sermon on power of love

Most Rev. Michael Curry, the first African-American to serve as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, delivered an impassioned speech on the power of love and invoked Martin Luther King Jr. at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He opened the fiery sermon with an excerpt from the Bible's Song of Solomon and Dr. King's words on love's redemptive nature. That set up a speech that veered from his prepared remarks and focused on love in all its forms – and what love can accomplish.

The ceremony was officiated by Rev. David Conner, the dean of Windsor, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Here are excerpts from his speech:

"If you don't believe me, think about a time when you first fell in love. The whole world seemed to center around you and your beloved. There is power. Power in love. Not just the romantic forms, but any form, any shape of love, there is a certain sense in which when you are loved and you know it, when someone cares for you and you know it, when you love and you show it, it actually feels right. There is something right about it. And there's a reason for it. The reason has to do with the source. We were made by a power of love. And our lives were meant and are meant to be lived in that love, that's why we are here. Ultimately, the source of love is God, himself."

"There is power in love. To help and heal when nothing else can. There is power in love to lift up and liberate, when nothing else will. There is power in love to show us the way to live. Set me as a seal on your heart. A seal on your arm. For love, it is as strong as death. But, love is not only about a young couple. The power of love is demonstrated by the fact that we are all here. Two young people fell in love and we all showed up!"

