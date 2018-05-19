American Bishop Michael Curry on bringing his own style to royal wedding ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will be a ceremony that both abides by and breaks tradition. It will be officiated by Rev. David Conner, the dean of Windsor, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, along with American Episcopalian Bishop Michael Curry – whose style is unlikely to have been seen before at a royal wedding. Curry is the first African-American to have served as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church. CBS News' Mark Phillips spoke to Welby and Curry about the big day.

"For you, Bishop Curry, is there something special for you to participate in an event like this. Do you see it as inclusive in that respect, that someone like you from the American church, the American Episcopal Church being here in the heart of the Church of England, does that make any kind of difference to you?" Phillips asked.

"Well, to be sure, the Church of England is the mother church and so it's always to be good in mama's house," Curry joked, to which Welby replied, "I can't believe you just said that, I really can't believe you just said that, I think it's absolutely fantastic."

As for what kind of style Curry plans to bring to the sermon, he's just going to be himself.

"I have no idea, I'm just going to show up… I'll never forget my daddy told me when I was fairly new as a priest, he said just always be who you really are. Don't pretend to be someone else," Curry said.

Curry's address will be followed by a non-traditional type of song. A rendition of "Stand By Me" will be sung by Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir.