Royal Caribbean to resume sailing from U.S. ports this summer

After being docked by the pandemic for more than a year, the U.S. cruise industry is gearing up to resume operations this summer. Royal Caribbean on Friday said six of its ships would start sailing from ports in Florida and Texas beginning next month.

The Miami-based cruise line credited the successful rollout of vaccines in readying for its comeback after getting shut down by COVID-19 last year.

"As of today, 90% of all vacationers booking with Royal Caribbean are either vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated in time for their cruise," Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean's president and CEO, said in a statement.

All crew members aboard the cruises will be vaccinated, and guests are strongly encouraged to get their shots. Patrons who are not vaccinated or who are unable to show evidence that they are will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, to be announced at a later date, Royal Caribbean said.

The ship Freedom of the Seas will depart from Miami on July 2 to the Bahamas, kicking off a season that will expand by the end of August to include 12 Royal Caribbean ships carrying vacationers to the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe, the company said.

Royal Caribbean ships will start sailing from Fort Lauderdale on July 3; from Seattle on July 19; from Port Canaveral on August 8; and from Galveston, Texas, beginning August 15, according to the cruise line.

The company's summer lineup includes international ports across the Atlantic, such as Barcelona, Rome and Provence, France.

Royal Caribbean previously announced its return to sailing with departures this month from the Bahamas and in July from the U.K. and Cyprus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set conditions for cruise lines to resume sailing for the first time since March 2020, including a provision that an overwhelming majority on board be immunized against the coronavirus.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a law to prohibit companies from requiring customers be vaccinated against COVID-19, with his state previously filing suit to block the CDC requirements.