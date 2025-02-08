Georgia police officer fatally shot responding to pickleball club; suspect arrested

The fatal shooting of a police officer responding to a shopping center in Georgia is under investigation, authorities said Saturday.

A suspect, identified as 23-year-old Edward Espinoza, was taken into custody.

The police officer, who has not been identified, responded to a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of a pickleball club in Roswell on Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

The officer approached the man, identified as Espinoza, for questioning, the bureau said.

Espinoza is said to have pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots at the officer. The officer died at a hospital, the bureau said.

Officers took Espinoza into custody. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Online records did not show if he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges on Saturday. A call by The Associated Press to the Fulton County's Public Defender's Office was not answered.

Results of the investigation will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution, the GBI said.

Roswell is located about 25 miles north of Atlanta.

In a statement, the Roswell Police Department said more information will be released in the coming days, "but our priority now is to surround and support the family of our fallen officer and grieving department."

In a statement on Friday night on X, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that he and his family are praying for the loved ones of the Roswell police officer and asked Georgians to keep law enforcement in their thoughts during this "sudden and heartbreaking loss."

"We also ask that we remain mindful of the heavy sacrifices law enforcement and their families make to keep all of us safe each and every day," he added. "May this courageous man's memory inspire all of us in the days, weeks, and years ahead."