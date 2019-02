Senadores denuncian a Romero Deschamps ante FGR

Smollett case: Grand jury testimony postponed

A source tells CBS News that a last-minute phone call might have kept the case against "Empire" star Jussie Smollett from going to a grand jury. The actor claims he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last month, as he walked home in the middle of the night. Two brothers have now told Chicago police that Smollett paid them to stage the assault. Dean Reynolds reports.