Rome's medieval Torre dei Conti tower partially collapses during renovation work, reportedly injuring a worker

Rome — A medieval tower in the heart of Italy's capital, near the famous Roman Forum ruins, partially collapsed on Monday during work to renovate the structure, seriously injuring at least one worker, Italian media reported.

Hundreds of tourists watched as firefighters used a mobile ladder and brought a stretcher to the upper level of the Torre dei Conti. Three workers were rescued, while one remained blocked inside the structure, the newspaper Corriere della Sera said.

During the rescue operation by firefighters, another part of the tower collapsed, sending up a cloud of debris. Firefighters who were on a mobile ladder quickly descended when the additional collapse occurred.

Onlookers watch as dust rises following the collapse of parts of the Torre dei Conti, near the Colosseum in central Rome, Italy, Nov. 3, 2025. Remo Casilli/REUTERS

The Torre dei Conti was built in the 13th century by Pope Innocent III as a residence for his family. The tower was damaged in a 1349 earthquake and suffered subsequent collapses in the 17th century.

Italian media reports said both Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli were at the scene.