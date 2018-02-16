CBSN
AP February 16, 2018, 7:13 AM

Massive sinkhole swallows a half-dozen cars in Rome

A street of in the Balduina district of Rome, February 15, 2018, where a huge sinkhole opened up the previous day, swallowing six cars.

ROME -- Prosecutors have opened an investigation into a 30-foot-wide sinkhole that swallowed up a half-dozen cars on a residential street in Rome. No one was injured in Wednesday evening's collapse in the Balduina neighborhood, but families in nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The ANSA news agency said prosecutors had placed a property owner and the company handling construction along the road under investigation Thursday.

The picture taken on February 15, 2018, in Rome's Balduina district, shows a huge sinkhole that opened up the day before, swallowing six cars. No casualties were reported.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi visited the site and stressed that the sinkhole, which appeared to shave off the entire side of the road, occurred at an active construction site, and that the situation is under control.

