1,700-year-old Roman sarcophagus unearthed, revealing treasures buried with woman of "higher social status"

A remarkably well-preserved Roman sarcophagus has been unearthed in Hungary's capital, offering a rare window into the life of the young woman inside and the world she inhabited around 1,700 years ago.

The sarcophagus was untouched by looters and sealed for centuries. It was found with its stone lid fixed in place, secured by metal clamps and molten lead. When researchers carefully lifted the lid, they uncovered a complete skeleton surrounded by dozens of artifacts.

"The peculiarity of the finding is that it was a hermetically sealed sarcophagus. It was not disturbed previously, so it was intact," said Gabriella Fényes, the excavation's lead archaeologist.

Archaeologists with the Budapest History Museum discovered the limestone coffin during a large-scale excavation in Óbuda, a northern district of the city that once formed part of Aquincum, a bustling Roman settlement on the Danube frontier.

The coffin lay among the ruins of abandoned houses in a quarter of Aquincum vacated in the 3rd century and later repurposed as a burial ground. Nearby, researchers uncovered a Roman aqueduct and eight simpler graves, but none approaching the richness or pristine condition of the sealed tomb.

This photo released by Budapest History Museum shows an intact Roman sarcophagus after its lid was lifted at an archeological site in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 30, 2025. Gabor Lakos, Budapest History Museum via AP

Keeping with Roman funerary customs, the sarcophagus held an array of objects: two completely intact glass vessels, bronze figures and 140 coins. A bone hair pin, a piece of amber jewelry and traces of gold-threaded fabric, along with the size of the skeleton, point to the grave belonging to a young woman.

The objects, Fényes said, were "items given to the deceased by her relatives for her eternal journey."

"The deceased was buried very carefully by her relatives. They must have really loved who they buried here," she said.

Anthropologists are now examining the young woman's remains, which is expected to reveal more about her age, health and origins. But even now, the grave's placement and abundance of artifacts offer strong clues.

The sarcophagus and its contents "definitely make it stand out," said Gergely Kostyál, a Roman-period specialist and coleader of the project. "This probably means that the deceased was well-to-do or of a higher social status."

This photo released by Budapest History Museum shows researchers removing clay from an intact Roman sarcophagus at an archeological site in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 30, 2025. Gabor Lakos, Budapest History Museum via AP

"It is truly rare to find a sarcophagus like this, untouched and never used before, because in the fourth century it was common to reuse earlier sarcophagi," he added. "It is quite clear that this sarcophagus was made specifically for the deceased."

Excavators also removed a layer of mud roughly 4 centimeters, or 1.5 inches, thick from inside the coffin that Fényes hoped could contain more treasures.

Pictures showed golden jewelry found at the site, as well as a glass flask, a glass jar and other intact items after they were collected. Images also showed archaeologists examining the skull of the woman, alongside other remains. Other pictures showed workers lifting the lid of the sarcophagus using heavy machinery, after securing it.

This photo released by Budapest History Museum shows workers lifting the lid of intact Roman sarcophagus for lift at an archeological site in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 30, 2025. Gabor Lakos, Budapest History Museum via AP

For Fényes, the discovery of the Roman sarcophagus is not only of scientific significance, but an emotionally resonant insight into the devotion displayed by people in an ancient time.

"I was very touched by the care and expression of love that we were able to get a glimpse of," she said. "Even now, I shudder to think how painful it must have been for the people at that time to bury this young lady."