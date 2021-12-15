Muslim-American advocacy group executive fired for allegedly aiding anti-Muslim hate group: an "incredible violation of trust"

A director of the Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio) has been fired for allegedly aiding an anti-Muslim hate group, CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV reports.

CAIR-Ohio announced that its executive and legal director, Romin Iqbal, was terminated Tuesday for ethical and professional violations spanning several years. CAIR-Ohio said he recorded its meetings and passed information to the other group.

The organization said an investigation uncovered evidence that Iqbal recorded CAIR network meetings and sent information about its national advocacy work to the known anti-Muslim hate group.

CAIR-Ohio said Iqbal admitted to secretly working with the group, which CAIR-Ohio said it wouldn't name.

Roman Iqbal, former executive and legal director of the Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio). WBNS-TV

CAIR-Ohio said its Columbus office found suspicious purchases from ammunition and gun retailers in recent weeks made with a credit card linked to Iqbal.

Staffers also found a suspicious package Monday mailed to the CAIR-Ohio Columbus branch containing parts for an AR-15, the group said, adding that the parts were bought with the credit card, though it couldn't say who bought the parts.

The organization fill in law enforcement, which is investigating.

CAIR-Ohio has encouraged mosques and community centers to be vigilant and review their security measures out of an abundance of caution.

"We were shocked and saddened to learn about this betrayal and incredible violation of trust," said Nabeel Raazi, Columbus-Cincinnati Board Chair of CAIR-Ohio. "Our first priority is the safety and security of our community. We are now even more committed to defending and protecting Ohio Muslims from the anti-Muslim extremists who will clearly stop at nothing to try to harm us."

There was no comment form Iqbal or anyone representing him.