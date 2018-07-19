Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general overseeing Russia investigation, speaks at Aspen Security Forum

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Denver on Thursday as he faces criticism from some Republicans on Capitol Hill for his handling of the investigation into Russian election meddling.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shut down attempts from some of the most conservative Republicans on Capitol Hill to consider impeaching Rosenstein — a move that would spell political chaos on Capitol Hill.

Last week, Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 Russians accused of meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The indictment stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling and any Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

Follow along for live updates of his remarks.