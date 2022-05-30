1 missing, 2 rescued after avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

One climber is missing and two others were rescued following an avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park near Mt. Meeker, CBS Denver reports.

"Three individuals were involved in the incident including a female and two males," park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said in a prepared statement, according to CBS Denver. "The female suffered minor injuries and is still on scene."

The man who was rescued was airlifted out of the area, CBS Denver reports.

Conditions in the area complicated rescue efforts, but at around 2 p.m. local time, the weather improved enough for the Colorado National Guard to fly a helicopter in and hoist the man to safety, according to the statement. He was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies, the statement said. No further information on his condition was given.

The park said rescue teams were "working in terrain above 11,500 feet and are experiencing winter like weather conditions," according to CBS Denver.