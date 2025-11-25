Outgoing FDNY commissioner says ideological differences with Mamdani factored into his resignation: "Right time to depart"

Outgoing FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said ideological differences with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani factored into his decision to resign from his post.

Tucker, who was appointed to the role in August 2024, announced his resignation the day after Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City.

"I don't want to leave as much unfinished business as I am leaving, but I thought it was the right time to depart," he told CBS News' Tony Dokoupil, adding that "ideologically, there's no doubt that the mayor and I disagree on some very fundamental things to me."

In his first interview since resigning, airing Wednesday on "CBS Mornings," Tucker explained how his identity as a Jewish New Yorker factored into his decision to leave. He also shared why he thinks Mamdani has work to do to gain the support of first responders.

Watch more of the interview Wednesday on "CBS Mornings."