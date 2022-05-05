Missing hiker Robert Carey Jr. found dead near California mountain after reportedly sending final text to mother: "Wish me luck"

Authorities recovered the body of a hiker a day after people reported hearing someone yelling for help in the near a mountain trail in Southern California. The family of Robert Carey Jr. reported Saturday that he had not returned from a hike to San Gorgonio Mountain in the Forest Falls area of the San Bernardino National Forest.

Relatives said Carey, 33, was an experienced hiker but had not hiked the peak before, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. NBC News reported that Carey's mother, Bonnie Phillips, said her son had sent her a text.

"He said: 'When you wake up, go out and look at the tallest mountain you see out there. And I'll be up there. Wish me luck,'" Phillips said. "He was adamant that he was going to make it to the top of that mountain. And he did."

A helicopter crew was dispatched and spotted an unresponsive man at the base of a waterfall. A rescue operation was postponed Saturday night because of darkness.

On Sunday, "members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's San Gorgonio Search and Rescue Team were hoisted down by helicopter and successfully recovered Carey's remains," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined Carey, of Calimesa, fell around 80 feet and succumbed to his injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

Carey's family thanked rescue personnel, sheriff's officials said.

At an elevation of 11,499 feet, San Gorgonio Mountain is the highest peak in California south of the Sierra, according to the USDA's Forest Service.