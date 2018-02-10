CBSN
Comedian Rob Delaney's 2-year-old son dies from brain cancer

Actors Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney attend the Amazon Studios Emmy For Your Consideration Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on April 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 

NEW YORK -- "Catastrophe" star and co-creator Rob Delaney said Friday his two-year-old son has died from cancer. He memorialized the boy as "smart, funny, and mischievous" in a Facebook post.

Delaney wrote that Henry Delaney was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016. After surgery to remove the tumor and treatment early last year, the cancer returned in the fall, and Henry died in January.   

"My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course," Delaney wrote. "Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following 15 months living in hospitals. His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound." 

I have very sad news. My two and a half year year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain...

Posted by Rob Delaney on Friday, February 9, 2018

Delaney wrote that the "love-in-action" displayed by his wife and other two sons are "why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief."

Other comedians, including Andy Richter, Patton Oswalt and Mindy Kaling, posted their condolences for Delaney and his family.

Delaney lives in London with his wife and two other children. He created the modern rom-com "Catastophe" with his co-star, Sharon Horgan.  

