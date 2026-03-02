Watch CBS News
Woman and dog killed, 3 others stabbed in road rage incident on D.C. beltway; suspect dead

A 39-year-old woman and a dog were killed, and three other people were stabbed in a road rage incident on the outer belt of the Washington D.C. beltway on Sunday, police said. The suspect was killed by police.

Virginia State Police were called to Interstate 495 southbound near exit 52 in Annandale, Virginia, around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday for a reported road rage incident. When a trooper arrived, he was confronted by a male suspect carrying a knife.

The trooper shot the suspect in self-defense, and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, died from his injuries.

The condition of the other stabbing victims is unknown.

State police said the stabbing happened after a crash. It is under investigation.

CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reported that the incident caused a massive traffic delay on the beltway for nearly six hours. It has since been reopened.

Amid online speculation that the incident could be a terrorist attack following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, state police said they believe it is not terrorism-related.

