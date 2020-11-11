Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells because they can catch fire

Amazon-owned Ring is recalling 350,000 video doorbells sold in the U.S. and Canada because they can catch fire. When installed with the incorrect screws, batteries can overheat and ignite, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Ring has received reports of 23 doorbells igniting, with eight people getting minor burns and some properties suffering light damage, according to Ring.

The recall involves Ring Video Doorbell (second generation, model number 57M5E5) smart doorbell cameras sold at electronics and home goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ring.com from June through October. The retail cost of the product is about $100.

Recalled Ring Video Doorbell (second generation). U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

About 350,000 of the video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and another 8,700 were sold in Canada. Consumers should immediately stop installing the recalled items and contact Ring for revised installation instructions or download them here.

Made in China, the recalled doorbells have a blue ring on the front and come in two colors: black and silver or black and bronze. Sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable, the two-way audio doorbell can be hard-wired or battery-powered and supports night vision.

The Ring logo is printed on the bottom front of the doorbell, and the model and serial number appear on a label on the back of the doorbell and outer packaging. Consumers can check whether their doorbell is included in the recall by entering the serial number at http://support.ring.com/ring-2nd-gen-recall.