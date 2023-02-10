Rihanna says Super Bowl Halftime Show setlist has changed 39 times

Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna previews halftime show Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna previews halftime show 02:16

Rihanna will take center stage this Sunday for one of the most watched events of the year, the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The global superstar gave a sneak peak Thursday into what the creative process has been like so far.

In an interview with Apple Music, the businesswoman and musician said her setlist has changed 39 times leading up to the show.

"Every little change counts, whether I want like a guitar cut out, something muted, something added, or just put in a whole new song, or take out a whole song," Rihanna told Apple Music, in an interview that took place at the Phoenix Convention Center. "Every time I make a change, something has to be updated and that's a new version."

Rihanna speaks to Apple Music about the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Rihanna's performance Super Bowl LVII has been highly anticipated, not just because of her level of stardom, but because it has been nearly seven years since she last performed on stage. She has also not released an album since 2016's "Anti."

Last May, she welcomed her first child, with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. And in August 2021, Forbes announced that the beauty and fashion mogul had joined the billionaire's club.

Like previous Super Bowl performers, Rihanna described the challenge of delivering a full setlist of music in a 13-minute span. She also spoke on the importance of representation, and how she plans to pay homage to her Caribbean heritage.

"Representing for immigrants, tepresenting for my country, Barbados, tepresenting for Black women everywhere," Rihanna said. "That's really important, that's key for people to see the possibilities. And I'm honored to be here, and I'm honored to be doing this, this year."

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona.

See below for Rihanna's full interview: