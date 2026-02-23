As conservatives accuse Newsom of bigotry, California governor's office slams "MAGA-manufactured outrage"

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens pushed back Monday on conservatives who accused the California governor of racism and bigotry for comments he made while promoting his new book.

Newsom spoke Sunday with Dickens in front of a packed auditorium, reflecting on his academic challenges. "I'm not trying to impress you, I'm just trying to impress upon you I'm like you, I'm not better than you," Newsom said. "I'm a 960 SAT guy and you know, I'm not trying to offend anyone — you know — trying to act all there if you got 940 — but literally, a 960 SAT guy. You've never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech. Maybe the wrong business to be."

His remarks went viral, largely amplified by conservatives and Republican elected officials who claimed Newsom's remarks were racist because he was speaking to a Black elected official. Fox News host Sean Hannity shared the clip and said Newsom "Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him 'Like' Black Americans."

Newsom replied: "You didn't give a s*** about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations s***holes — but you're going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia? Spare me your fake f****** outrage, Sean."

Newsom was referring to a video shared on President Trump's Truth Social account depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes. After bipartisan backlash, the White House deleted the post and said a staffer had "erroneously made the post."

Republican Sen. Tim Scott, one of the first conservatives to speak out against Mr. Trump's social post, said Monday that "Newsom suffers from the 'bigotry of low expectations' and I for one am tired of Democrats (including the likes of Kathy Hochul and Joe Biden) stereotyping Black people." He admonished Newsom for "using your mediocre academics as a way to patronize communities."

Newsom's communications director said in a statement: "First MAGA mocked his dyslexia and now they're calling Gavin Newsom a racist for talking about his low SAT scores. This is fake MAGA-manufactured outrage."

Dickens shared his perspective on the conversation in a social post on Monday, writing, "Take it from someone who was actually in the chair asking the questions: context matters more than a headline." He said the two were discussing Newsom's academic struggles, including his SAT performance. "That wasn't an attack on anyone," he said. "It was a moment of vulnerability about his own journey."

"We've gotten so used to loud, chest-pounding politics that when someone speaks about shortcomings, people try to twist it into something else," Dickens said. "Let me be clear though. This is Atlanta. We don't need anyone to tell us when to be offended. And history has shown ... when we are, you'll know."

Newsom's office said the governor has made similar remarks about his SAT scores and dyslexia "for years, including with Charlie Kirk and dozens of other audiences."

When asked last year by "CBS Sunday Morning" last year whether he's considering a presidential bid, Newsom said: "The idea that a guy who got 960 on his SAT, that still struggles to read scripts, that was always in the back of the classroom — the idea that you even throw that out is in and of itself extraordinary. Who the hell knows? I'm looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment, and that's the question for the American people."

The governor kicked off his book tour over the weekend, with stops in key states where he'll need support if he launches a 2028 presidential campaign. Stops included Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina on Monday. He's expected to visit New Hampshire in March.