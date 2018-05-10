"Rick and Morty" gets renewed for 70 more episodes

Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" is coming back, but fans will have to wait. Season 3 wrapped in October, and CNET reports that the show won't likely return until 2019. But fans will be handsomely rewarded for the wait with 70 more episodes of their favorite super-criminal scientist and his grandson.

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland announced on Thursday that the show is returning for 70 more episodes. The news is impressive, considering each season so far has only been 10 episodes. That means if "Rick and Morty" continues with 10-episode seasons, the show has at least seven more seasons to go.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

Roiland shared a doodle in which Rick says, "It's official Morty. 70 more adventures Morty. You and me. 70 more Morty," with his grandson thinking, "Oh geez ... "

Meanwhile, Harmon shared a video from the shower, where he had a surprise guest: Roiland.

"I gotta get back to work, Dan," Roiland said in the video. "We both do. See you soon, Dan. At the workplace. We gotta get back."

Harmon said to his followers, "I guess it's time to go. See you later."