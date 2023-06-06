Multiple people injured in shooting outside Virginia high school graduation ceremony

A high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, was abruptly canceled on Tuesday after multiple people were injured in a shooting outside the venue, police and school officials said.

The graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater was canceled after the shooting took place at a park near the theater. Richmond Police tweeted that officers were on scene of the shooting. "Multiple injuries reported. There is no immediate threat to the public," the police said.

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson confirmed the shooting occurred at Monroe Park.

"This incident occurred toward the end of the Huguenot High School graduation and we have canceled the Thomas Jefferson High School graduation scheduled for later tonight. It will be rescheduled soon," the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday afternoon Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney tweeted that he was monitoring the situation and asked people to avoid the area.

Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area. — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 6, 2023

Police have not said how many people were wounded in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.