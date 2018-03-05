Hundreds protest white nationalist Richard Spencer at Michigan State University

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in East Lansing, Michigan, on Monday to protest a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at Michigan State University (MSU), where students are currently on spring break for the week. Spencer typically espouses anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant beliefs at his events.

The Detroit Free Press reports there is a heavy police presence near campus with nearly 100 officers at the scene wearing riot gear. Police have reportedly blocked off the area close to the speaking venue.

At least two of the protesters were arrested hours before Spencer was scheduled to speak.

"There's nothing Richard Spencer stands for that is good," Michael Treeman, 21, of Detroit, told the Detroit Free Press. "He doesn't deserve speaking time anywhere. We want to let him know there's more people out here who hate what he stands for than who are going to be inside listening."

Police have engaged protesters pic.twitter.com/K1faIQ9ojg — Colin Beresford (@Colin_beresford) March 5, 2018

In August 2017, Spencer was scheduled to speak at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that ultimately ended violently when a man struck and killed a protester with his car.

One resident and MSU graduate said he attended Monday's protest to voice his concern over the appearance.

"I don't want to shut the event down, but I want people attending the event and Richard Spencer to know that there are people who are willing to fight for our country and what our country stands for -- which is equality, diversity and democracy," he told CBS Detroit.

Spencer's 2018 college tour had nearly fallen apart after several colleges denied to host his events over safety expenses or concerns that violence would break out. Spencer planned to speak at the University of Cincinnati this week but it fell through after the school demanded an $11,000 security fee, Spencer's attorney told The Associated Press.