







Wednesdays 9:00PM ET/PT Check local listings



Bios

















RICHARD SCHLESINGER color>

Contributo

Public Eye with Bryant Gumbelsize>

Before joining Public Eye with Bryant Gumbel, Richard Schlesinger was a correspondent for 48 Hours. He had been a correspondent with the CBS News Northeast bureau since 1987.

Schlesinger's contributions to 48 Hours included reports on innocent Americans held behind bars, on marriage and divorce in the 1990s, and on the middle-class recession. In September 1993, he was the sole reporter for "48 Hours: Death by Midnight," an in-depth profile of a convict facing the death penalty. He was also the sole reporter for "48 Hours: Searching for a Cure," an unprecedented look at an experiment for a potentially ground-breaking new AIDS treatment.

Schlesinger joined CBS News in 1984 and was assigned for three years to the Miami bureau. There he reported from a variety of locales, including Bogota during the siege of the Palace of Justice. He also served as an investigative reporter for the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather. He has been a substitute anchor for the CBS Morning News, for Newsbreak

