Tonight's stories invited us on a journey to revisit the past. As is true of so many history lessons, our looks at both Sharswood and Canada's Residential Schools resurrected painful and shameful eras. But other parts of those stories pointed ways to progress and healing.

The late David McCullough, who chronicled so much of our history, wrote, "History is who we are and why we are the way we are." We hope tonight's broadcast has helped illuminate some of each.