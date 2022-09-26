4 ways a reverse mortgage can help you

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A reverse mortgage is a type of loan that pays you. Unlike a traditional mortgage, which requires you to make payments each month, with a reverse mortgage, you're the one who gets paid — either with a one-time sum, monthly payments, a line of credit or some combination of these approaches.

Reverse mortgages are only for seniors — homeowners who are 62 and older. If you're in this age range, you might consider one of these loans, particularly if you're looking for extra income or to eliminate monthly housing costs in retirement.

Reverse mortgages, while often beneficial, however, aren't right for everyone. You'll want to consider your personal financial situation, goals and other factors to confirm that these loans are a good fit.

Are you thinking of taking out a reverse mortgage?

Are you thinking of taking out a reverse mortgage? Here are four advantages one may offer you.

1. You get extra cash to use how you like

The biggest benefit of a reverse mortgage is that it gives you access to a large amount of cash that you can use for any purpose. You can put the funds toward everyday living expenses, a trip, paying off debts, investing or achieving any other financial goal you might have.

It can also act as supplemental income — particularly if you choose monthly payments. These can be a great way to offset any loss in earnings you experience when you retire.

2. It reduces your monthly expenses

If you still have a balance on your mortgage, you'll need to use your reverse mortgage funds to pay that off first. While doing so will reduce the total amount of funds you can access, it also comes with a huge perk: You no longer have a monthly payment.

This, combined with the extra income you get from your reverse mortgage payments, can make retirement significantly more comfortable.

This, combined with the extra income you get from your reverse mortgage payments, can make retirement significantly more comfortable.

3. You get to stay in your home

Selling your house or downsizing is one way to access your home equity in retirement, but not everyone is willing — or even able — to move. If you'd prefer to keep your home and age in place, a reverse mortgage can be a smart alternative.

With these loans, you can stay in your home while also turning your home equity into cash. If needed, you can use those funds to pay for modifications to accommodate things like walkers, wheelchairs or other assistive devices.

4. You won't owe extra taxes

Though reverse mortgage payments can often feel like extra income, they aren't taxed like it. In fact, the IRS actually says reverse mortgage funds are loan proceeds, so you won't owe taxes on any payments you receive. This is just another way they can help you keep expenses low in retirement.

Do your homework

There are downsides to reverse mortgages, too. For one, they put your home at risk. If you're unable to stay up to date on your property taxes and home insurance, the lender could foreclose on your house.

Reverse mortgages also may complicate things for your heirs after your death. Your heirs will either need to repay your balance or sell the home to pay off the debt.

Still, if you need cash or want to increase your monthly income in a secure and reliable way, reverse mortgages can be helpful.

Still, if you need cash or want to increase your monthly income in a secure and reliable way, reverse mortgages can be helpful.