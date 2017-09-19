Retailers that have filed for bankruptcy in 2017

Bankrupt Toys "R" Us joins a growing list of companies struggling to navigate a retail landscape altered by technology and changing consumer tastes.
A total of 35 retailers have filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. in 2017, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, in a year that many are calling the toughest for brick-and-mortar stores in a decade.
There is even a term that underlines the troubled state of retail Chapter 22. That refers to companies, such as RadioShack, forced to seek bankruptcy protection a second time after their initial turnaround plans fail.
Following are some of the retailers that have sought bankruptcy protection this year alone:
- Toys "R" Us
- The Limited
- Wet Seal*
- Eastern Outfitters
- BCBG Max Azria
- Vanity
- Hhgregg
- RadioShack*
- Gordmans
- Gander Mountain
- Payless ShoeSource*
- Rue21*
- Gymboree
- Cornerstone Apparel, owner of Papaya Clothing
- True Religion Apparel
- Alfred Angelo
- Perfumania
- Vitamin World
- Aerosoles
*Second bankruptcy protection filing by Wet Seal and RadioShack. Payless ShoeSource emerged from bankruptcy protection in August, while Rue21 received court approval to emerge from bankruptcy last week.