Toys R Us files for bankruptcy Toys R Us, the largest toy store chain in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy protection. The Chapter 11 filing is among the largest ever by a specialty retailer. It comes as the toy chain gears up for holiday shopping season, which accounts for most of its sales. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what this means for the future of the retail giant. Schlesinger also offers tips for those who might be impacted by the Equifax data breach.