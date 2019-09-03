Restoration Hardware recalls flammable robes and lead-tainted kids furniture

Consumers who purchased plush robes or vintage-style kids' chairs and stools from Restoration Hardware should check to see if their purchases are part of two recent safety recalls by the upscale retailer.

The California company on Friday issued separate recalls — one for Turkish robes deemed a potential fire hazard, the other for children's furniture with paint containing toxic levels of lead, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Recalled robe U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall for about 5,700 robes sold from August 2018 through March 2019 in stores in the U.S., Canada and online comes after four consumers reported the robes had ignited while they were using gas stoves. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves adult, unisex "ultra-soft Turkish" robes sold in black, dark gray, light gray, green and white. Made in Turkey, the 100% cotton terry, long-sleeved robes sold for between $80 and $115 and have RN number 104581 and CA number 55697 printed on a label sewn inside.

Separately, the company is recalling about 3,380 chairs and stools containing levels of lead that exceed federal lead limits. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and is viewed as a health hazard.

Made in India, the chairs were sold in the U.S., Canada and online from October 2012 through May of this year for between $40 and $130. The vintage steel play chairs and stools were painted in distressed red. The chairs have a curved, tubular back frame and a single vertical slat with an embossed seat, while the stools have a curved frame and an embossed seat with a hand grip.

Recalled chairs U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The items contain one of the following codes printed on a green label under the chair seat or stool step: 03480DRED, 103481DRED, 103521DRED, 103522DRED or 111081DRED.

Consumers were urged not to use the recalled products and to contact the company for refunds by calling (800) 762-1751 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific time Monday through Friday or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific during the weekend.

The company can also be reached by email at recall@rh.com, or online at www.restorationhardware.com by clicking on "Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

Restoration Hardware operates 86 retail galleries and 39 outlet stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.