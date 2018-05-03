Rescuers to submit bill for hiker reported missing then found at luxury hotel

CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say they plan to submit a bill for review for a Massachusetts hiker who was reported missing and later found at a luxury hotel. Teams started searching Mount Washington for an overdue 70-year-old Christophe Chamley, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 23.

Teams went to the summit and a National Guard helicopter was brought in. He had a medical condition that added to the urgency of the search, which the Concord Monitor reports also included two dozen people and a snowcat.

Rescuers later learned Chamley had checked into the Mount Washington Hotel hours earlier. He sent a message to his wife, but she didn't receive it.

Chamley had told his wife he was going hiking for the day on Mount Adams and Mount Jefferson, but later changed his plans and checked into the hotel for a night, the Concord Monitor reported. His wife called 911 after he didn't come home.

Fish and Game's Col. Kevin Jordan said he expected to submit expenses for the attorney general's office to review. Jordan said Wednesday he didn't have a cost total.

A number listed for Chamley was disconnected.