¿En qué consiste el plan para rescatar a Pemex?

Boeing, FAA workers to retain 737 Max docs

Boeing's pilot training is under scrutiny, as investigators analyze data from the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people. CBS News has learned U.S. pilots were given initial training of 56 minutes on an iPad about the differences between new Boeing Max planes and older 737s. New evidence shows similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October. Kris Van Cleave reports.