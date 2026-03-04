Sen. Steve Daines of Montana won't seek reelection amid wave of GOP retirements

Washington — Sen. Steve Daines of Montana has decided not to run for reelection, adding to the growing list of Republicans in Congress who want out.

Daines did not give a specific reason for his retirement, but said he had wrestled with the decision for months. He called his time in Congress "the greatest honor of my professional career."

"It is time for a new leaders like Tim Sheehy to spearhead the fight for Montana in the United States Senate," he said in a statement Wednesday, referring to the state's junior senator.

Daines began his career in Congress in 2013, serving one term in the House before jumping to the Senate.

Sen. Steve Daines in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Prior to public service, I spent 28 years in the private sector. While I found those years very rewarding, they didn't compare to the fulfillment I've found in public service. I'm energized, encouraged, and ready for what comes next," Daines said.

He said he is backing Kurt Alme to replace him. Alme served as U.S. attorney for the District of Montana during President Trump's first term and was again nominated and confirmed during the president's second term.

Mr. Trump rolled out his endorsement for Alme shortly after Daines' announcement.

"He did a job like few others are capable of doing but, sadly for our Country, Steve's Term is up, and he has decided to leave the Senate and, 'pass the torch' to Kurt Alme," Mr. Trump wrote. "In fact, if Kurt didn't have the highest level of aptitude and talent, Steve would have remained exactly where he is but, Kurt is exceptional, and I will be giving him, based on Steve's strongest recommendation, my Complete and Total Endorsement."