Republican John James announces Senate bid in Michigan — again

Republican John James has announced he's running for Senate in Michigan — again. The businessman and combat veteran ran against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow and lost in 2018. This time, he intends to challenge first-term U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in 2020.

"We are heading in the wrong direction as a country and our leaders in Washington are failing to lead us toward a better and brighter future," James tweeted Thursday morning. "I believe I can help lead Michigan toward that future we deserve, and that's why I am running for U.S. Senate."

James, the CEO of an auto logistics company in Detroit, was virtually unknown when he launched his bid against Stabenow in the midterms. Stabenow defeated James, 52.3% to 48.5%.

Michigan will be key to President Trump's reelection campaign. Mr. Trump won Michigan by the slimmest of margins in 2016, and his approval ratings there have dipped.