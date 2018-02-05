Report: Teen, her boyfriend sentenced for fatally stabbing, bludgeoning her grandparents

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year old girl and her boyfriend received life in prison on Friday for the 2017 murder of her grandparents, reports WSB-TV

Cassandra Bjorge and her boyfriend, Johnny Hiro Rider, pleaded guilty to stabbing and bludgeoning Bjorge's grandparents to death with a tire iron.

In court Monday, Rider asked for forgiveness and described his actions as "evil," WSB-TV reports.

"I know what I have done is abominable and evil and is deserving of hellfire," Rider said. "I would like to express my deepest apologies to the Bjorge family. I'm so sorry for the pain and grief I have caused all of you."

Bjorge did not speak.

According to the station, police say the teens used a tire iron, hammer, baseball bat and butcher knives to kill the couple, then caulked doors inside the home to attempt to keep the smell of the bodies inside. A detective testified last April that Bjorge and Rider stayed in the home smoking pot and partying with friends for several days while Randall and Wendy Bjorge's bodies laid upstairs.

Gwinnett County Homicide Detective Dave Brucz reportedly testified last year that Bjorge confessed to the crime.

"Johnny began to attack the grandfather," testified Brucz, "Cassie then said that she basically had a surge of energy. She then dragged her grandmother into her grandfather's bedroom. She was duct-taped."

Police also reportedly say that Bjorge and Rider planned to kill several other people, including Rider's family and Bjorge's mother, but that Rider backed out of the plan. They are, however, accused of trying to kill Rider's sister and her boyfriend.

Rider's sister escaped, and that led to the teens' capture more than a week after the grandparents' murders.