Report: Suspect in dog's "horrific" stabbing called himself voodoo priest

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say they've made an arrest in the case of a young pit bull that eventually died after being beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase.

The Sun Sentinel reports that 31-year-old Brendan Evans was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Evans told detectives he considers himself a voodoo priest, reports CBS Miami.

Hollywood police say the dog, named Ollie, died at an animal hospital last month, two days after officers traced his cries to a blue suitcase that was left behind an abandoned building. Inside, they found the bloody dog stabbed more than 50 times with deep cuts on his head and body. Police say DNA taken from the suitcase was linked to Evans.

When detectives entered Evans' apartment they found mutilated rats and bloody symbols on the walls – indications there were some type of ritual killings, the station reports.

"Hollywood detectives have seen and investigated some animal cruelty cases before but none as horrific as we have seen in the case of Ollie," Hollywood Police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman told CBS Miami.

An investigation also revealed previous arrests for Evans, including domestic battery in 2012 and bank robbery in Hernando County, the station reports.

Jail records didn't list an attorney for Evans.