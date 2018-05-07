Report: Johnny Depp attacked crew member on film set after drinking

A new report claims that Johnny Depp attacked a crew member on the set of his upcoming film "LAbyrinth." Multiple sources told the New York Post's Page Six that the actor tried to punch a location manager on set after drinking all day. Depp plays real-life LAPD detective Russell Poole in "LAbyrinth," but an insider told Page Six that the set turned chaotic after the Hollywood star cast his friends in the film and took over directing a scene with them.

A downtown Los Angeles street was closed off to shoot the scene, and Page Six reports that Depp went over the allotted time for the permit. When the permit ran out, the location manager reportedly told director Brad Furman they needed to wrap, and was told to talk to Depp instead. But when the location manager approached Depp, who reportedly had been "smoking and drinking all day," the actor yelled in his face.

A source told Page Six that the location manager said, "I'm just doing my job," and Depp feebly tried to punch the man in his ribs, and did not make an impact. Depp then reportedly shouted,"I'll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!" to which the staffer did nothing, and Depp was pulled away.

Depp's representative had no comment, but Furman insisted it was a "non-event."

"Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists," he said in a statement. "He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and non-events often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn't one here."

In 2016, when Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence, she said that he was drunk and high during the alleged incidents. They later settled the divorce for a reported $7 million.