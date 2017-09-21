Facebook to reveal ads purchased by Russians to influence election

Facebook has agreed to reveal ads purchased by Russians on the social media platform in their effort to influence the 2016 election, according to Politico, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg indicated he'll be talking about this on Facebook Live at 3:30 p.m. ET, posting, "First day back from parental leave. Going live at 12:30 (PT) to discuss our next steps protecting election integrity."

The tech giant has been heavily criticized in recent weeks over its advertising policy, with critics – notably Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia – alleging that ads purchased by Russian persons and entities could have influenced last year's presidential election. Facebook also came under fire for allowing advertisers to specifically target anti-Semites.

The company is has also shared information about the ads with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office, according to Politico, and is expected to reveal more information about the ads.

Politico reports that Mueller's team is interested in information about ads purchased by Russians on Facebook. Mueller is tasked with investigating any potential Russian interference in the election as well as any ties President Trump or his associates have or had with the Russian government.