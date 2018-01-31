Rep. Trey Gowdy to retire from Congress, becoming 9th GOP chairman to call it quits

Rep. Trey Gowdy announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the year, becoming the ninth Republican chairman of a congressional committee to decide to leave Congress at the end of this session.

"I will not be filing for re-election to Congress nor seeking any other political or elected office; instead, I will be returning to the justice system," Gowdy said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system. As I look back on my career, it is the jobs that both seek and reward fairness that are most rewarding," he added.

There is a time to come and a time to go. This is the right time, for me, to leave politics and return to the justice system. Full statement here → pic.twitter.com/7I8AApqvs1 — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) January 31, 2018

Gowdy became the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee last June after Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, decided to resign from Congress. Gowdy had previously chaired the House Select Committee on Benghazi, which investigated the 2012 attack on the U.S. compound that resulted in the deaths of several Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

The announcement was posted after Republican lawmakers, who were traveling to their annual retreat in West Virginia, experienced a crash on their chartered Amtrak train. Their train appeared to hit a garbage truck. The White House confirmed the crash, and said in a statement that there is one known fatality and one serious injury. So far, lawmakers appear not to have sustained major injuries.

Gowdy becomes the eighth GOP committee chairman to announce his retirement.

These are the eight GOP chairmen that are retiring:

Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas -- House Financial Services Committee

Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas -- House Science, Space and Technology Committee

Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia -- House Judiciary Committee

Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pennsylvania -- House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Mississippi -- House Administration Committee

Rep. Ed Royce, R-California -- House Foreign Affairs Committee

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-New Jersey -- House Appropriations Committee

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina -- House Oversight and Government Reform Committee



In addition, GOP Rep. Diane Black of the House Budget Committee is running for Governor of Tennessee and will give up her gavel.