In first interview since being accused of murder in Texas, a TV bailiff sobs, "I live with it every day"

Former Texas sheriff's deputy Renard Spivey had a long television career as the courtroom bailiff on the show "Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez." In 2019, his life changed drastically when he was arrested for his wife's murder.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on July 28, 2019, police were called to the Houston home of Renard and his 52-year-old wife Patricia. When first responders arrived, they found Patricia dead in the closet with multiple gunshot entry and exit wounds. Renard, 63, had a bullet wound in his leg. He told first responders that he and his wife had been arguing and were tussling over his gun when it fired. Officers doubted Renard's claims.

Patricia and Renard Spivey Dick DeGuerin

They wondered why a man of Renard's size — 6'3" and around 290 pounds — would need to struggle with his wife, who was just 5'6", over a gun. They also questioned how a gun could go off multiple times by accident. Renard was charged with his wife's murder. CBS News consultant and former prosecutor Lisa Andrews explains, "The multiple shots is definitely what gives everyone a lot of pause as to why it's not an accident."

In his first-ever interview, Renard Spivey sat down with "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales to tell his story in "Deputy Spivey On Trial," airing Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.

On the evening of July 27, 2019, Renard says he and his wife were having a quiet night at their Houston home. But, he says, they soon began arguing and Patricia confronted him, asking if he was having an affair.

"I told her no, that's crazy," says Renard.

Renard says Patricia's suspicions stemmed from the recent lack of intimacy in their relationship. Still, Renard says, he tried to give Patricia a kiss before bed, but she was not interested in affection. He said when he approached her, she turned her phone away so he couldn't see it.

"And every time I walk over to her, she turned her phone down and then I was trying to kiss her. She said, 'I'm not kissing you.'"

Renard says he was disturbed by this and curious about what was on Patricia's phone. When he thought Patricia was asleep, he says, he grabbed her phone from her nightstand and took it into the closet. He says, moments later, Patricia appeared in the doorway holding his gun and demanding her phone.

"And then when I turned around and saw her finger on the trigger, I was scared for my life," Renard says.

Renard, then a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, says he thought the best plan was to try to get the weapon out of his wife's hands. He says he tried and, during the struggle, the gun went off.

"Everything happened so fast," says Renard. "When I grabbed the top of the weapon, she pulled back with a finger on the trigger and it went off and shot me in the leg."

The gun fired two more times, Renard says, hitting Patricia in the arm and the chest. Renard called 911 and told the operator, "Shots fired." According to Renard, Patricia was still breathing. He attempted chest compressions as the operator guided him. On the 911 call, Renard can be heard struggling.

"It was really emotional because the thing is that it's my wife, you know?" Renard says. "And you try to save your wife and you've been shot."

Patricia was declared dead at the scene.

Renard was detained and transported to a local hospital for treatment for the gunshot wound in his leg. At the hospital, detectives wanted to interview Renard, but he refused. Renard told "48 Hours" that at the time, he had been advised against providing a statement by his union rep, who was an attorney.

While he waited for trial, Renard's attorneys requested bail, which was set at $50,000. Renard made bail and was released on the judge's conditions, which included barring Renard from attending Patricia's funeral.

"That's my wife. I was in love with my wife. Why not be there?" Renard said. "I just wanted to pay my respects. That's all."

Four-and-a-half years passed between Patricia's death and Renard's trial for her murder. During that time, Renard said he mostly spent time with family, exercised at the gym and went to church.

Renard's trial began in November 2023. He was represented by the famed DeGuerin family of lawyers — led by Dick DeGuerin. His attorneys presented a case that Patricia's death was not intentional. Renard took the stand and testified in his own defense.

"I was instructed by my — my attorneys to do so, because if I didn't, it felt like I was, you know, guilty of something, trying to hide something, which I wasn't," Renard says.

DeGuerin showed Morales just how plausible an accidental shooting would be with this type of gun.

"There is no external safety on this gun," DeGuerin says. "So, if someone's finger is on that trigger, all it takes is a slight pressure and it goes off."

The case went to the jury. As a former bailiff, seeing a jury enter a courtroom was nothing new for Renard. But this jury would decide his fate. After 12 hours of deliberations over two days, they came back with a verdict: not guilty.

"I fall to the floor crying. Boohoo crying. My attorneys help pick me up," says Renard.