Remembering Chris Myers, Los Angeles deputy bureau chief for CBS News

CBS News is mourning the loss of Chris Myers, the Los Angeles deputy bureau chief for the network who died Thursday at age 54. Chris joined the network in 2017.

"Chris was an instant champion for our network and our colleagues," said CBS News president Susan Zirinsky and CBS News executive vice president Kim Godwin in a note to employees. Godwin also worked with Chris at KNBC in Los Angeles in the 2000s. "He was a passionate newsman who excelled at breaking news and who also had the common touch among his peers. His giving continues, even in his passing, since he was an organ donor."

Chris is survived by his daughter Brooke, and his brothers, Charles and Michael.

Chris worked at a variety of news organizations prior to joining CBS News, including ABC and NBC, earning multiple awards along the way.

Chris lived with his long-time partner Annie Wasserman and her daughter, Madison (Maddy).