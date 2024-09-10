Watch CBS News
Remembering 60 Minutes producer Howard L. Rosenberg

This past weekend, 60 Minutes producer Howard L. Rosenberg died after a short but fierce battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

A longtime investigative reporter, Howard produced his first story for 60 Minutes in 1992. He is fondly remembered by his colleagues for his exuberance and love of life as well as for the ever-increasing number of credentials jangling around his neck and the number of devices buzzing from his many pockets.

Howard Rosenberg
Howard produced or co-produced over 40 stories for 60 Minutes during his time with the broadcast. Below, watch some of his memorable work.

2011: The Man Behind WikiLeaks

Julian Assange and WikiLeaks | 60 Minutes Archive 27:44

In January 2011, Steve Kroft interviewed Julian Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks who shook the world when he began releasing government secrets online.

2014: Public Enemy Number 1

2014: Behind the arrest of Public Enemy No. 1 13:37

In October 2014, Bill Whitaker reported on the pursuit and capture of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, kingpin of the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel and the world's most wanted man.

2016: El Chapo

2016: The recapture of "El Chapo" 12:56

Bill Whitaker reported on the recapture of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman after he escaped a Mexican prison through a tunnel.

2016: 28 Pages

Top secret pages of 9/11 report released to public 14:56

In April 2016, Steve Kroft reported on the classified "28 pages" from a 2003 Congressional report on the intelligence community's preparedness for and response to the 9/11 attacks.

2018: Senator Gillibrand

Kirsten Gillibrand: The "60 Minutes" interview 12:46

In February 2018, Sharyn Alfonsi profiled Kirsten Gillibrand, New York's junior senator.

2018: The Theranos Deception

Elizabeth Holmes & The Theranos Deception | 60 Minutes Archive 14:03

In 2018, Norah O'Donnell reported on Elizabeth Holmes' biotech startup, Theranos, which had a blood-testing machine that did not perform as touted. 

2016: 60 Minutes Overtime: Hacking Your Phone

How strangers can hack your phone 06:01

In April 2016, 60 Minutes aired the story "Hacking Your Phone." The report detailed how cellphones, and the networks that carried their signals, could be vulnerable to hackers. Professional hackers, some of whom acted as security consultants by day, demonstrated how they hacked into Sharyn Alfonsi's phone by using a flaw in the global mobile network called Signaling System Seven (SS7). That week, 60 Minutes Overtime further explored how strangers could hack a phone in your pocket, featuring an interview with Howard Rosenberg. 

