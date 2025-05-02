R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe says releasing new "Radio Free Europe" remix was easy decision: "It's important to democracy"

R.E.M. had a hit song in 1983 named after "Radio Free Europe," inspired by the federally funded news service that helped spread American ideals abroad. Now, the struggling organization, which says the Trump administration is withholding millions in funding that Congress had appropriated, is hoping a little bit of rock and roll can help keep them afloat.

The iconic rock band answered their call: They're now giving their 45-year-old smash a remix, sharing all of the proceeds from it directly to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. It's being issued on digital and on vinyl, with four other R.E.M. rarities.

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe on answering call for help

"We love journalism. We love freedom of speech. And we love the world," the band's former frontman Michael Stipe told CBS News senior culture correspondent Anthony Mason about why the band immediately answered Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's call for help.

Stipe said now is a good time for the song to make a comeback to "celebrate the actual Radio Free Europe." More than 1,300 journalists work for the non-profit organization.

In March, the Trump administration abruptly froze the roughly $75 million in funding granted to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty by Congress for the fiscal year 2025.

"Yes, shut them down," Elon Musk wrote on X in early February. "1. Europe is free now (not counting stifling bureaucracy). Hello?? 2. Nobody listens to them anymore. 3. It's just radical left crazy people talking to themselves while torching $1B/year of US taxpayer money."

Steve Capus, a veteran of CBS News who has been president of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty since January 2024, said there was "no warning whatsoever" about the funding freeze. He says Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is now running on dwindling reserves.

"There was an absolute appalling lack of communication about the implications of this decision," Capus told Mason.

"We don't have a lot of time left"

Originally beamed across the Iron Curtain over short-wave radio, Radio Free Europe was launched in the Eisenhower administration. Today, from its headquarters in Prague and from satellite bureaus, it broadcasts to 23 countries in 27 languages.

"So many countries and so many autocrats have ordered the silencing of independent media. If we go away, we're giving a massive gift to Russia, to China, to Iran," Capus said.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has already had to furlough journalists and gone to courts to get its funding released.

"We don't have a lot of time left. That's why we've had to take such drastic actions," Capus added.

When R.E.M. got the call to help drum up support, Stipe did not hesitate.

"It's important to democracy and important in the fight against authoritarianism that they remain," the artist said.

It's not likely to solve all of the organization's financial problems, but Capus said it does help with morale.

"You know what, a morale boost is welcome these days," he said.

This week, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to "immediately disburse" the nearly $12.2 million that Congress had appropriated to cover Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's expenditures for the month of April. The Trump administration has appealed the court's ruling that they have to release the April funding to Radio Free Europe. CBS News reached out to the Trump administration for comment but has not yet heard back.