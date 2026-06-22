Trump says proof of his allegations that vandals cut Reflecting Pool paint will be provided in court

Washington — President Trump on Monday said proof will be provided in court of his allegations that vandals "cut" a massive slit in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which he claims is the reason the paint is peeling on the recently renovated but algae-plagued project.

In an exchange with CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Mr. Trump insisted that vandals, rather than questionable craftsmanship, are responsible for the enduring problems following the $14.7 million sealant job. The president claimed vandals cut a 350-foot slit in the pool between the World War II Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial. Five people have been arrested for vandalism related to the Reflecting Pool, and five additional individuals were issued federal citations, according to the U.S. Park Police, although neither the company behind the project nor the U.S. Park Service has said a cut slit was responsible for the peeling.

Asked if he had proof, such as photos or video, that vandals used a knife to cut a massive slit in the pool, Mr. Trump responded: "Well, let's put it this way, when you have a 350, I think it's 350, not 250, when you have a 350-foot slit, from one end to the other, you think that's proof? You think that's proof?"

O'Keefe noted that reporters had been to the site and found no evidence of a slit.

"Well, you'd have to go see the Parks Department. They'll show it to you, or see, see the secretary, but I saw it," Mr. Trump said, likely referencing Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. "They cut it, they cut it very violently. The same thing with the floor, they cut it, and then they lifted it. They pulled it, and that's what it is."

After defending the project, the president said, "We also have pictures."

O'Keefe asked the president for evidence of his claims.

"Yeah, at the right time you'll see it," Mr. Trump said. "You'll see it in court. You'll see it in court, but all you have to do is call the Parks Department, call the Department of Interior."

Blue coating is seen among algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Sunday, June 21, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick Jon Elswick

The president also suggested someone may have placed fertilizer in the water to create the algae that teams have been attempting to clear.

"If you put fertilizer in the water, you get algae, but somebody said they might have put fertilizer, they did something to create the algae," the president said, again without providing evidence for his claims.

CBS News has reached out to the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior. So far, there's been no response.

Atlantic Industrial Coatings, which received a no-bid contract to install the sealant on the floor of the Reflecting Pool, told CBS News there are "some areas" that "require repairs."

"These areas are a very small part of the massive 7-acre project, and do not indicate a failure of the liner," the company said. "These repairs can not be made until the pool is drained. As soon as it's feasible for the park, the pool will be drained and AIC will be back to make those needed repairs as part of the warranty."