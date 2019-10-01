Recipes for National Homemade Cookie Day!

There are few better ways to celebrate October 1 than to enjoy some delicious, homemade cookies – and we've got recipes!
Chocolate and Chocolate Chip Recipes:
- Original Nestlé® Toll House® Chocolate Chip Cookies (from Nestle)
- Bobby Flay's Triple Chocolate Cookie Recipe
- Chocolate Almond Cracks (From pastry chef Kate Zuckerman)
- Chocolate Chip Kale Cookies (from Drew Ramsey, MD)
- Finale Double Chocolate Cookies (from pastry chef Nicole Coady)
- Gooey Double Chocolate Vanilla Nib Cookie (from Theo Chocolate)
- No-Bake Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- NYE chocolate chip macadamia nut cookie (from Geoffrey Zakarian)
- Pauley Perrette's Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Thumbprints (from pastry chef Gale Gand)
- Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies (from Delish.com)
- Scrumptious Chocolate Chip Cookies (from Richard Ruskell)
- Super Chunky Cookies (from the editors of Taste of Home magazine)
- World Peace Cookies (from Dorie Greenspan)
Shortbreads:
- Chocolate Pecan Shortbread Bars (from Food & Wine Magazine)
- Ginger Shortbread (from Jody Adams)
- Ginger Shortbread Cookies (from Michael Otsukas)
- Lavender Lemon Sunshine Shortbreads (from Kriss Marion)
- Pecan Sandies (from Thomas Keller)
- Poppyseed Shortbread Biscuits (from Don Pintabona)
- Shortbread With Warm Berry Port Sauce (from Janie Hibler)
More Treats:
- Bay Leaf Cookies (from food historian Francine Seegan)
- Big & Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies (from "Farm Chicks" Serena Thompson and Teri Edwards)
- Cookies baked with Cricket Flour (from Bitty)
- Ethereal Brown Sugar Butter Cookies (from Sally Schneider)
- Hazelnut Biscotti (from "Doc" Willoughby)
- Maple Dunkers (from Kriss Marion)
- Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies (from Dan Smith and Steve McDonagh)
- Salted Caramel Tot Cookies (from Dan Whelan)
- Sunflower Cookies (from the Sioux Chef)
Holiday Cookie Recipes:
- From Martha Stewart: Cream-Cheese Walnut Cookies, Chocolate Crackle Cookies, and Cranberry Pistachio Cornmeal Biscotti
- From Thalia Assuras: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Cookie, Best-ever Sugar Cookies, and Marshmallow Christmas Trees
- From Tish Boyle: Brandied Eggnog Cookies, Caramelized Pecan-Orange Biscotti, Chocolate Meringue Swirls, Chocolate Toffee Brownie Bites, and Caramel-Almond Tiger Cookies
- From Katie Lee: Gingerbread Cookies, Speedy Snowmen, Seven-Layer Cookies, and Mini-Sufganiyot (ball-shaped doughnuts)
- Also from Katie Lee: Poinsettia Butter Cookies, Peanut Butter Surprise Balls, and Christmas Wreath Cookies