Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma are engaged, the actress announced Sunday. Wilson posted photos on Instagram showing the couple in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland and wrote, "We said YES!"

When the duo went public in June of last year, Wilson said, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," alongside the hashtag #loveislove.

In Sunday's post, Agruma and Wilson are seen in matching sweaters, surrounded by pink rose petals and bouquets designed to match the sweaters. Wilson also offered her thanks to Tiffany and Co. for the rings and to Disney CEO Bob Iger and the "incredible team at Disneyland for pulling off this magical surprise!"

Well-wishes immediately began to flood in for the couple, with Paris Hilton commenting on the post, "Love you girls! So happy for you two! Such a magical way to get engaged."

Wilson's "Pitch Perfect" co-star Brittney Snow commented, "Rebs!!!! Magical...congrats you two," and Alison Brie, who starred alongside Wilson in the 2016 film "How To Be Single," also congratulated the couple.

Agruma herself commented on her fiancé's post, writing, "I love you."

Wilson welcomed her first child via surrogate late last year — a baby girl named Royce Lillian.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle," Wilson wrote at the time.