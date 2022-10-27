How much does pest control cost?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you have a pest problem, it's always best to reach out to a professional for help. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pest control services may seem pricey at first glance, but for peace of mind and a bug-free home, it's likely worth it.

Seasonality can impact the populations of particular pests. For example, you may see more lady beetles, brown marmorated stinkbugs, boxelder bugs, cockroaches, spiders and other pests this fall. It all depends on your location and the temperature.

While it's true that pests tend to thrive during the summer months, it's clear there's still activity in the winter for some creatures hoping to shelter from colder temperatures. Fortunately, there are several steps you can take, including hiring a pest control company like Terminix, to help block these unwelcome home invaders. Click on your state to get started.

How much do pest control companies charge?

Pest control companies each have different plans and techniques. Plus, prices vary based on the location, size of the home and other factors. It also depends on your needs and whether you need special services. For example, Terminix offers additional services for treating bed bugs, mosquitoes, termites and rodents.

For a 1,500-square-foot home, you could pay anywhere from $300 to $550 for a one-time visit while quarterly visits range from $100 to $300 - possibly more, according to HomeAdvisor. Again, it all depends on the company and your particular needs (type of pests). For example, infestations of fleas, ants and cockroaches can range from $100 to $500 on average versus pesky pests like wasps (between $100 and $1,300) and bed bugs ($300-$5,000), HomeAdvisor explains in a chart.

So, make sure you do your research and compare companies and prices before making any final decisions.

Generally, pest control companies will ask you to call or fill out a form to get a free estimate. Some may also require a home visit by an expert to evaluate your situation and make a recommendation, which could change your original plan. Get a quote today!

"When selecting a pest control service, cost should not be the only factor that determines the company you pick. It is important to make sure the pest control company you choose is competent. If pesticides are misused, both health and property can be damaged," the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advises, noting that you should verify the company has the proper licenses.

What is the best way to prevent pests?

Prevent easy access to food: Don't leave food out and keep food sealed in proper containers. It's important to vacuum and sweep to keep crumbs off the floor. Clean your counters.

Take away any water sources: Drain water, wipe up any spills, plug drains and ensure there are no leaks. Without water, cockroaches can die within a week, the EPA says.

Seal up cracks: You can't just worry about small bugs. Even rodents can fit through small spaces, so make sure cracks and crevices are sealed up well to block any unwanted pests from entering.



Do you need pest control in winter?

Rodents are also a threat as cold weather approaches, with nearly one-quarter of homeowners reporting mice infestations as a top issue in the winter months, according to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA).

Here are some of the top pest threats this winter, according to pest control experts:

Cockroaches

Spiders

Rodents

"Prevention is key this time of year, especially as it pertains to keeping cockroaches and rodents out of your home," Jim Fredericks, Ph.D., chief entomologist for the NPMA said in a news release. "Mice and rats invade an estimated 21 million U.S. homes each winter seeking respite from the bitter cold and snow, so be sure to eliminate any areas of moisture found in the home and be sure to keep your kitchen clean, storing food in airtight containers to keep pests out."

Mice and rats, in particular, are a major concern because they can carry diseases like Salmonella and Hantavirus and cause serious damage to your home through their chewing. Make sure to reach out to a professional technician for help now.