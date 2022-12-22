Jamie Lopez, reality TV star from "Super Sized Salon," dies at 37

Reality TV personality Jamie Lopez, who starred on We TV's "Super Sized Salon," has died, her company announced on Instagram Monday. She was 37.

No details were immediately provided. Lopez's Las Vegas-based company, Babydoll Beauty Couture, did not specify a cause of death.

"On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez," the statement read.

In its own statement, We TV paid tribute to Lopez's mission to create inclusive spaces for all women.

"Jamie's passion to create a safe and welcoming environment for all women at Babydoll Beauty Couture will never be forgotten," the network said. "Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends during this difficult time."

The first season of "Super Sized Salon" began airing in July and wrapped in September. "Thank you for Believing," she wrote to fans on Instagram in October following the season.

Lopez began Babydoll Beauty Salon in Las Vegas as part of a mission to create an institution in the beauty industry that did not discriminate against plus size women. The show also gave viewers a look into Lopez's weight loss journey after she shed 400 pounds.