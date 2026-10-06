Reader's guide for Oprah's October book club pick

Here are questions to guide you as you read the novel.

Reader's Guide Questions

How did Sofia's twelve-year-old perspective influence your understanding of the story? How might the reading experience have been different if it were narrated by Rafa, or mama? How about if the book was written in the third person? Over the course of the novel, Sofia and Rafa both urge mama to seek support with abuelo, with friends' parents, and even with baba. Why do you think mama is hesitant to acquiesce? In the times that she does, what is motivating her? While this is a story of financial and housing insecurity, it is also a coming-of-age story. Can you recall moments throughout the novel that are pivotal to Sofia's understanding of herself and of the world? In what ways do Sofia's family circumstances influence, or not, her evolving sense of self? There are lots of complicated familial relationships depicted in Hungered. How would you characterize Sofia's relationship to mama? How about to baba? How would you describe the dynamics between Sofia's parents and their own parents? Sofia's multiethnic identity is mentioned often in the novel. In what ways does her Mexican and Egyptian heritage shape her sense of self? How about her identity as an American child of an immigrant? Outside of her family background, what factors shape the way Sofia sees herself, and the world? Among the novel's many heartbreaking scenes is the moment when Ashley uses Sofia's gift card to buy pastries for herself. What did that gift card represent to Sofia? What did it represent to Ashley? Were you surprised, or unsurprised, by Sofia's reaction to the scene? The idea of stories and storytelling comes up consistently throughout the novel. What does storytelling mean, to Sofia and Rafa? Why is it important to them? Sofia experiences many changes over the course of Hungered: where she is sleeping night-to-night, where she is going to school, and what she is able to eat are certain examples. Discuss some of the things that stay consistent for her, even as her circumstances evolve. While much of Hungered is concerned with familial relationships, Sofia's friendships are also central to her life. In what ways do you think her friendships with Lena and Chloe differed from her friendships with Ana and Antonio? In what ways were they the same? In the final scene of the novel, readers don't know where Sofia, Rafa, and their mother are going to end up. Where do you envision them going, in the hours after the novel ends?

QUESTIONS FOR PARENTS