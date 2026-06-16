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Reader's guide for "Little Wonder" by Sophie Chen Keller, Oprah's book club pick

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Oprah Winfrey named her newest book club pick: "Little Wonder" by Sophie Chen Keller. 

Here are questions to guide you as you read the novel. 

Reader's Guide Questions 

  1. The novel follows Song and River and the lives they lead before and after their separation in Beijing. How does the structure-moving across time and distance-shape your emotional experience of their story?
  2. How does the idea of "wandering to other keys" (a musical metaphor in the novel) reflect the narrative journey of the characters?
  3. Song sees herself as "a nobody," while River is considered extraordinary. How does this contrast shape their identities and choices, as well as where their lives ultimately take them?
  4. How does motherhood define Song's actions-and where does it limit or empower her?
  5. In what ways does River's experience without his mother shape his sense of self and belonging?
  6. How does the story explore the idea of "home"? Is home a place, a person, or something else? How do the characters find "home" as the novel progresses?
  7. The novel portrays both biological family and "found family." How do these different forms of connection compare?
  8. Music is central to River's identity and how he experiences the world. How does music function beyond talent-as language, connection, or survival?
  9. Do you think River's gift is a blessing, a burden, or both? How does it shape his opportunities and hardships?
  10. What role do class, opportunity, and systemic barriers play in the characters' lives? Does River's talent provide him with the opportunity to move upward or is it just good luck?
  11. How does the novel depict the experience of being "invisible" or overlooked in a large, fast-moving society?
  12. The central event-losing a child in a crowded train station-hinges on chance. How does the novel explore the role of coincidence versus personal agency?
  13. How do small acts (kindness, decisions, missed moments) ripple across the characters' lives? 

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