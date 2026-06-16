Reader's guide for "Little Wonder" by Sophie Chen Keller, Oprah's book club pick
Oprah Winfrey named her newest book club pick: "Little Wonder" by Sophie Chen Keller.
Here are questions to guide you as you read the novel.
Reader's Guide Questions
- The novel follows Song and River and the lives they lead before and after their separation in Beijing. How does the structure-moving across time and distance-shape your emotional experience of their story?
- How does the idea of "wandering to other keys" (a musical metaphor in the novel) reflect the narrative journey of the characters?
- Song sees herself as "a nobody," while River is considered extraordinary. How does this contrast shape their identities and choices, as well as where their lives ultimately take them?
- How does motherhood define Song's actions-and where does it limit or empower her?
- In what ways does River's experience without his mother shape his sense of self and belonging?
- How does the story explore the idea of "home"? Is home a place, a person, or something else? How do the characters find "home" as the novel progresses?
- The novel portrays both biological family and "found family." How do these different forms of connection compare?
- Music is central to River's identity and how he experiences the world. How does music function beyond talent-as language, connection, or survival?
- Do you think River's gift is a blessing, a burden, or both? How does it shape his opportunities and hardships?
- What role do class, opportunity, and systemic barriers play in the characters' lives? Does River's talent provide him with the opportunity to move upward or is it just good luck?
- How does the novel depict the experience of being "invisible" or overlooked in a large, fast-moving society?
- The central event-losing a child in a crowded train station-hinges on chance. How does the novel explore the role of coincidence versus personal agency?
- How do small acts (kindness, decisions, missed moments) ripple across the characters' lives?