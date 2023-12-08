Watch CBS News
Read the full Hunter Biden indictment for details on the latest charges against him

By Robert Legare

Hunter Biden indicted on tax crimes
Hunter Biden avoided paying at least $1.4 million in taxes, federal indictment alleges 02:40

In a nine-count federal indictment, Hunter Biden was charged in California Thursday with tax crimes.

Federal prosecutors accuse him of engaging in "a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million" in federal income taxes for the years 2016 through 2019. During that period, from 2016 through Oct. 15, 2020, he received over $7 million in total gross income, according to the indictment. 

The indictment charges him with failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment and filing a false or fraudulent tax return. Instead of paying the taxes, he's alleged to have he spent that income on personal items ranging from a Lamborghini rental to luxury hotels and escort services. Many of these purchases, the government says, were classified by Hunter Biden as business expenses.

Read the full indictment here:

